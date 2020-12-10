Delivery Hero selects Smartsheet to enhance efficiencies and visibility across its global operations
Dec. 10, 2020 5:41 AM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)SMARBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Delivery Hero, the world’s leading local delivery platform, selected Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to improve work management, drive visibility, and create real-time value across the organisation.
- Delivery Hero needed to eliminate manual systems and break down project silos with key stakeholders to streamline services in over 400 cities across more than 40 markets and hence uses Smartsheet to integrate with key applications creating an innovative solution that allows the team to work more efficiently and drive business growth.
- Smartsheet Partner AMX aided Delivery Hero in reducing the time to complete weekly tasks By 25%.
- “For global organizations like Delivery Hero, who serve thousands of customers across multiple markets on a regular basis, efficient processes are crucial,” said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. “Through AMX’s partnership, Delivery Hero was able to increase the platform’s time-to-value by creating a solution tailored to their exact needs enabling their team to realize their full potential.”