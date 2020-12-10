Comscore renews agreement with TEGNA
Dec. 10, 2020 6:51 AM ETcomScore, Inc. (SCOR), TGNATGNA, SCORBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- As per the renewed agreement, TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) will expand its local television and digital measurement partnership with Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to include 22 total markets, with Comscore's local television currency serving as its exclusive selling and posting currency in 18 local markets.
- TEGNA stations will also have full access to Comscore's Advanced Automotive and Political Audience segments, allowing them to provide their clients and prospects in those verticals with dynamic, highly targeted segments of significant value versus age and gender demographics alone.
- "Comscore's advanced audience approach allows our sellers to have impactful conversations with our agency and advertisers partners, communicating the value and relevance of our audiences versus their size alone. Through Comscore, we are also able to provide our partners with qualitative information that ties purchase intent data to what consumers are watching," said Larry Delia, Senior Vice President for Media Operations, TEGNA. "Like TEGNA, Comscore is also leading with innovation with Quickscore, which provides accurate and stable second-day ratings from Comscore's significant measurement footprint."