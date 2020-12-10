Lovesac called a long-term margins winner by BTIG

Dec. 10, 2020 6:52 AM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE)LOVEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • BTIG thinks Lovesac Company's (NASDAQ:LOVE) FQ3 report is a game changer.
  • Analyst Camilo Lyon: "We are most excited about what appears to be a meaningful change in LOVE's gross margin profile as FQ3 gross margin of 55.3% reached LOVE's stated mid-50s goal several quarters earlier than expected. The company reduced its level of discounting yet grew its customer base +34%, including almost +40% growth in Sactionals customers, a significant driver of the almost 500bp expansion. This feat should not be taken lightly as we believe it suggests the company is at a tipping point of customer acquisition that is becoming incrementally more profitable and less reliant on promotions. While tariff headwinds remain (~42% of inventory purchases originate from China), the impact to gross margin should abate over the following quarters and be more than offset by what we believe to be long-term structural gross margin benefits."
  • Lyon says in regard to FQ4, the firm is encouraged by commentary that QTD trends have been strong and sees upside to the guidance.
  • BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Lovesac.
  • Lovesac soared to a 52-week high yesterday off the strong earnings report.
