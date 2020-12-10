Atlantica Yield capital raise priced at $33 per share
Dec. 10, 2020 7:01 AM ETAtlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)AYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) has entered into an underwriting agreement with BofA Securities, acting as lead book running manager for the offering, for issuance and sale in an underwritten public offering of 4.41M ordinary shares at a price of $33.00/share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 15% of the shares, which can be exercised by no later than December 28.
- In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Atlantica’s significant shareholder, committed to purchase ~3.5M ordinary shares in a private placement and, together with the offering, subject to an equivalent increase if the over-allotment option is exercised.
- Offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020 and the private placement is expected to close on January 7, 2021.
- Previously, Atlantica Sustainable launches share offering (Dec.09).