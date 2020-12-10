Xenetic Biosciences launches $6M registered direct offering priced at-the-market

  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional and accredited investors providing for the purchase and sale of ~2.45M shares of the Company's common stock at a purchase price of $2.45 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for gross proceeds of ~$6.0M.

  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, working capital, and for the advancement of the company's XCART platform.

  • Offering is expected to close on or about December 14, 2020.

  • Shares are down 19.2% PM.

