Xenetic Biosciences launches $6M registered direct offering priced at-the-market
Dec. 10, 2020 7:10 AM ETXenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO)XBIOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional and accredited investors providing for the purchase and sale of ~2.45M shares of the Company's common stock at a purchase price of $2.45 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for gross proceeds of ~$6.0M.
Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, working capital, and for the advancement of the company's XCART platform.
Offering is expected to close on or about December 14, 2020.
Shares are down 19.2% PM.