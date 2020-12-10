J.Jill shows sequential improvement in Q3
Dec. 10, 2020 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) reports sales fell 29.4% to $117.2M in Q3. "Our third quarter results represent sequential topline improvement as the majority of our stores were reopened for the entire period. Direct sales were up 4% for the quarter and penetration remained healthy at over 60% of total sales," says Interim CEO James Scully on the quarter.
- Gross margin fell to 58.9% from 64.4% a year ago. The year over year gross margin decline was primarily driven by actions taken in the quarter to clear excess inventory.
- The company ended the quarter with $9.2M in cash and $37.3M of total availability under its revolving credit agreement.
- Shares of JILL are flat in premarket action.