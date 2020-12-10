J.Jill shows sequential improvement in Q3

Dec. 10, 2020 7:10 AM ETJ.Jill, Inc. (JILL)JILLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) reports sales fell 29.4% to $117.2M in Q3. "Our third quarter results represent sequential topline improvement as the majority of our stores were reopened for the entire period. Direct sales were up 4% for the quarter and penetration remained healthy at over 60% of total sales," says Interim CEO James Scully on the quarter.
  • Gross margin fell to 58.9% from 64.4% a year ago. The year over year gross margin decline was primarily driven by actions taken in the quarter to clear excess inventory.
  • The company ended the quarter with $9.2M in cash and $37.3M of total availability under its revolving credit agreement.
  • Shares of JILL are flat in premarket action.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.