Dosing underway in Regenxbio's study of RGX-314 in vision loss due to diabetes

Dec. 10, 2020 7:12 AM ETREGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)RGNXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The first patient has been dosed in Regenxbio's (NASDAQ:RGNX) Phase II traail ALTITUDE, to evaluate the suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314 using the SCS Microinjector for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR).
  • The trial is expected to enroll ~40 patients across two cohorts. The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients that improve in DR severity based on the Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study-Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale (ETDRS-DRSS) at 48 weeks.
  • Other endpoints include safety and development of DR-related ocular complications.
  • Initial data from this trial are expected in 2021.
