RH called the most intriguing story in retail by Wells Fargo

Dec. 10, 2020 7:45 AM ETRH (RH)RHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Wells Fargo hikes its price target on RH (NYSE:RH) to $525 after watching the company handily beat earnings expectations.
  • Analyst Zachary Fadem: "Despite their fair share of FY20 disruption, RH continues to fire on all cylinders with FY20 expected to deliver 700bps+ of EBIT margin expansion (to +21%) on ~7% sales growth. Looking to FY21, RH anticipates +DD% sales growth, but also a tale of 2 halves as 1H laps gallery closures, a hospitality shut down (-70% below FY20 plan) and sharp declines in the contract and outlet businesses. Compares get considerably more difficult in 2H, but restaurant demand likely returns, contract sales recover and RH recoups ~3 points of growth from FY20 supply chain disruption. Putting the noise aside, we continue to view the RH story among the most intriguing in retail, with luxury positioning, 25% margin potential and an arsenal of levers (new galleries, international, hospitality, etc.) to generate LT growth."
  • Wells keeps an Overweight rating on RH following the strong print.
  • RH -0.17% premarket to $467.02.
  • Read the RH earnings call transcript.
  • RH says its luxury transition has arrived.
