ADT acquires tech startup CellBounce
Dec. 10, 2020 8:06 AM ETADT Inc. (ADT)ADTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ADT (NYSE:ADT) has completed its previously announced acquisition of technology company CellBounce following thorough testing of its proprietary 3G-to-4G radio conversion technology, which is now certified for use on AT&T’s 4G cellular network.
- The user-installable device is expected to reduce the need for in-home technician visits before the 3G network sunset.
- “We are very pleased the teams at ADT, AT&T, and CellBounce successfully created and certified an innovative solution to an industry-wide challenge that alleviates the need to send technicians into customers’ homes,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT. “The CellBounce solution is expected to be a key part of our customer upgrade strategy in 2021.”