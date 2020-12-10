Fluor slips after Q3 miss; says current with all financial filings

Dec. 10, 2020 8:26 AM ETFluor Corporation (FLR)FLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) -1.5% pre-market after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings from continuing operations that missed the average analyst estimate, while revenues totaling $3.8B also fell by more than expected.
  • The company says it is now current with all financial filings and debt requirements, after no material project execution charges in the first three quarters of 2020.
  • New awards for Q3 were $1.7B and ending backlog was $27.8B, vs $29B at the end of Q2.
  • The Energy & Chemicals segment reports Q3 profit of $95M, up from $85M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Fluor says FY 2020 guidance remains suspended, but it expects to report Q4 results and 2021 guidance in February.
  • The company expects its cash balance to remain ~$2B through the end of the year.
  • Fluor says COVID-19 continues to impact its business, as clients are deferring capital investment decisions and the pandemic has slowed down its ability to fully staff and execute projects.
  • Fluor recently named board member David Constable as its new CEO effective Jan. 1, succeeding the retiring Carlos Hernandez.
