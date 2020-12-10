Brightcove has a new marketing chief amid rising video demand

Dec. 10, 2020 8:30 AM ETBrightcove Inc. (BCOV)BCOVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) named 20-years industry veteran Jennifer Smith as CMO leading the marketing functions, including demand generation, product marketing, and marketing communications.
  • "With the ever-increasing need for companies to digitally improve their customer and employee engagement, video is at a defining moment. As we enter 2021 we continue to see increased demand that we believe will only continue to rise. Jennifer’s vast knowledge, experience, and leadership within the high-tech industry will help expand Brightcove’s presence across global markets," CEO Jeff Ray commented.
  • Most recently, Smith served as CMO at Alfresco Software (recently acquired by Hyland).
