Brightcove has a new marketing chief amid rising video demand
Dec. 10, 2020 8:30 AM ETBrightcove Inc. (BCOV)BCOVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) named 20-years industry veteran Jennifer Smith as CMO leading the marketing functions, including demand generation, product marketing, and marketing communications.
- "With the ever-increasing need for companies to digitally improve their customer and employee engagement, video is at a defining moment. As we enter 2021 we continue to see increased demand that we believe will only continue to rise. Jennifer’s vast knowledge, experience, and leadership within the high-tech industry will help expand Brightcove’s presence across global markets," CEO Jeff Ray commented.
- Most recently, Smith served as CMO at Alfresco Software (recently acquired by Hyland).