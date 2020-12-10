Core CPI rises 0.2% in November, inline with consensus
Dec. 10, 2020 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- November Consumer Price Index: +0.2% M/M vs. +0.1% consensus and 0.0% prior.
- The seasonally adjusted increase for the index was broad-based, with no component accounting for more than a quarter of the increase. The food index declined in November as decrease in the food at home index more than offset a small increase in the food away from home index.
- Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.2% before seasonal adjustment.
- Core CPI: +0.2% vs. +0.2% consensus and 0.0% prior.
- The shelter index rose 0.1% in November, the fourth 0.1% increase in a row. The index for lodging away from home rose sharply in November, increasing 3.9% after falling 3.2% in October.
- The index for used cars and trucks fell 1.3% this month, its second straight monthly decline after sharp increases in prior months.
- On a Y/Y basis, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.6%.