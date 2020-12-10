Core CPI rises 0.2% in November, inline with consensus

Dec. 10, 2020 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • November Consumer Price Index: +0.2% M/M vs. +0.1% consensus and 0.0% prior.
  • The seasonally adjusted increase for the index was broad-based, with no component accounting for more than a quarter of the increase. The food index declined in November as decrease in the food at home index more than offset a small increase in the food away from home index.
  • Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.2% before seasonal adjustment.
  • Core CPI: +0.2% vs. +0.2% consensus and 0.0% prior.
  • The shelter index rose 0.1% in November, the fourth 0.1% increase in a row. The index for lodging away from home rose sharply in November, increasing 3.9% after falling 3.2% in October.
  • The index for used cars and trucks fell 1.3% this month, its second straight monthly decline after sharp increases in prior months.
  • On a Y/Y basis, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.6%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.