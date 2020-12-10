Best Buy (BBY) stock sheds 3% after Goldman Sachs warns on rough road in 2021
Dec. 10, 2020
- Goldman Sachs lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a Sell rating after having the retailer slotted at Neutral.
- Goldman's bearish thesis: "Best Buy is one of the best run retailers in the U.S. and continues to evolve its omnichannel, but as we look to 2021 we see risk for the stock based on: 1) very strong compares; not only from strong sales in 2020 but the ability to capture ~80% of sales when the stores were closed, making it a harder compare, 2) its lack of gross margin flow through in 2020, 3) valuation."
- Shares of Best Buy are down 2.77% in premarket trading and have been sluggish in general recently despite some tailwinds like the new iPhone and gaming console launches.
- Best Buy trades below some of its moving averages.