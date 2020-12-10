Ralph Lauren jumps 4% after two-notch upgrade from Goldman Sachs
Dec. 10, 2020 8:37 AM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)RLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Goldman Sachs goes straight to a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) after having it tagged at Sell.
- The two-notch upgrade is based in part on confidence in the company's digital channels and management's new brand initiatives.
- "While we remain guarded on underlying brand momentum, we acknowledge several management initiatives to elevate the brand and believe RL will beneﬁt from an inﬂection in the overall apparel category. In addition, we view RL as a key beneﬁciary of the direct to consumer and Digital channel shift detailed in this note."
- Shares of Ralph Lauren are up 3.88% premarket to $104.74.
- Goldman's price target of $141 reps more than 30% upside still and is way above the average Wall Street PT of $84.89.