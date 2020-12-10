Zscaler shares -2% after valuation-related downgrade at JPMorgan
Dec. 10, 2020
- Earlier this week, Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) unveiled the Zscaler Cloud Protection platform for securing a company's multi-cloud footprint.
- JPMorgan downgrades Zscaler from Overweight to Neutral, saying the new product will expand the company's TAM and opportunity but isn't enough to "change the lofty valuation."
- The firm says the valuation is "a high quality problem in that operationally things are great."
- More action: Needham (Strong Buy) moves its Zscaler price target from $190 to the Street-high $215, calling the move into cloud workload security" a logical and inevitable extension of its platform."
- The firm says the product suite could "easily" represent 30% of revenue within three to five years "even as the core business continues to grow at a 30%-50% pace."
- Zscaler shares are down 2.3% pre-market to $172.60.
