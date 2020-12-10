Levi Strauss shoots up 5% Goldman Sachs flips from bear to bull

Dec. 10, 2020 8:45 AM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)LEVIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Goldman Sachs turns bullish on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) with an upgrade to Buy from Sell in what it calls an attractive risk-reward profile going into 2021.
  • "LEVI has delivered on several initiatives since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and importantly the company has seen an acceleration in growth in its ecommerce business which is now proﬁtable. As we look ahead, we see an attractive risk/reward as LEVI shifts sales to the DTC channel and continues to diversify its US wholesale business to higher-growth partners, driving stronger sales, margins, and returns."
  • The firm assigns a price target of $23.
  • Shares of Levi Strauss are up 4.94% premarket to $21.25.
  • The bear camp on Levi is pretty empty with Goldman bailing out.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.