Levi Strauss shoots up 5% Goldman Sachs flips from bear to bull
Dec. 10, 2020 8:45 AM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)LEVIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Goldman Sachs turns bullish on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) with an upgrade to Buy from Sell in what it calls an attractive risk-reward profile going into 2021.
- "LEVI has delivered on several initiatives since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and importantly the company has seen an acceleration in growth in its ecommerce business which is now proﬁtable. As we look ahead, we see an attractive risk/reward as LEVI shifts sales to the DTC channel and continues to diversify its US wholesale business to higher-growth partners, driving stronger sales, margins, and returns."
- The firm assigns a price target of $23.
- Shares of Levi Strauss are up 4.94% premarket to $21.25.
- The bear camp on Levi is pretty empty with Goldman bailing out.