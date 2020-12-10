Global semiconductor sales to increase 5.1% in FY2020 and 8.4% in FY2021
- Globally semiconductor sales rose 6% Y/Y and +3.1% M/M to $39B in October, the Semiconductor Industry Association says.
- Sales increased Y/Y: Americas +14.2%, China +6.3% and Asia Pacific/All Other +5.3%.
- Sales decreased Y/Y: Japan -1% and Europe -4.8%.
- World semiconductor market to grow by 5.1% to $433B in FY2020 vs. prior outlook of +3.3%. Largest growth contributors are Memory with 12.2%, followed by Sensors with 7.4%. In 2020, growth estimated in Americas +18.7% and Asia Pacific +3.8%, with decreases projected in Japan -0.6% and Europe -8.4%.
- For FY2021, the global semiconductor market is projected to grow by 8.4% vs. prior outlook of 6.2%, driven by double-digit growth of Memory and Optoelectronics with growth in all regions.
- “Global semiconductor sales in October increased year-to-year by the largest percentage since March, continuing to demonstrate the global semiconductor market’s resilience so far to headwinds caused by the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors,” says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Annual semiconductor sales are projected to increase moderately in 2020, with somewhat larger growth forecasted for 2021.”
- The semiconductor market overall was not hit as bad as expected by the pandemic.
- Related ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, XSD, PSI, SOXS, SSG, FTXL.