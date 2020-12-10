The force looks strong with Disney (DIS, -0.2%) stock as it gets set to announce a “significant expansion of the Star Wars universe” at its virtual Investor Day.

The new Star Wars content almost certainly includes another season of The Mandalorian and could also note a shift of the Star Wars universe more to the small screen from the big screen after the disappointing performance of The Rise of Skywalker.

CEO Bob Chapek has promised a discussion of its experiment putting Mulan on streaming at a premium price, as well as more on "extraordinary content" being created for Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, Hulu and Star, Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch notes.

Disney analysts upped targets ahead of today’s presentation, focusing mainly on the hot Disney+ streaming segment.

Loop Capital thinks the company could double its prior subscription guidance for Disney+ and announce an expanded tier for the service that would boost revenue.

There is also the possibility that Disney announces some kind of NFL streaming deal or, in light of Warner Bros. moving major releases to streaming, takes one of the films previously considered a must-have for theatrical release and shift it to Disney+ (Black Widow, for instance), The Entertainment Oracle wrote on Seeking Alpha yesterday.

Theme park guidance will also be important as the U.S., and particularly California, faces increased lockdown measures during the spike in cases over the winter months.

The reopening prospects have been the main driver of Disney shares in the last five weeks, with the stock a great beneficiary of optimism after strong vaccine data.

DIS is up 27% since the end of October and up 21% since Pfizer announces its first batch of vaccine efficacy numbers.

The big pops in the stock align with the Monday announcements of vaccine data seen through November. On that first Pfizer day, Nov. 9, shares jumped 11.9%. On Nov. 16 they rose 4.6% and gained 3.5% on Nov. 23, followed by a 3.8% rise on Nov. 24.

Any optimism on reopening of parks and theaters today could mean another significant gain.

The November rally had a strong impact on the technical situation of the stock.

The chart picture improved greatly in early October when the 100-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day SMA for the first time since the March pandemic selloff.

In November, the stock moved above the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs and has held above a sharply-upward sloping 10-day SMA.

The relative strength index is barely below overbought at 69.97, but has hovered around 70 since the middle of last month.

Sector Watch

The Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) sector remains in focus as the FDA considers whether to approve emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine already being administered in some countries.

Saudi Arabia is the latest country to OK the vaccine for use.