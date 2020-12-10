Airbnb yet to trade, but already has a bullish rating from Wall Street
Dec. 10, 2020 9:14 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)ABNBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor46 Comments
- Wolfe Research starts off coverage on Airbnb (ABNB) with an Outperform rating on its expectation that it will take market share over the long term.
- "ABNB has become an iconic brand as the company has revolutionized travel, in our view. We believe ABNB has secular growth and will take share from traditional accommodations over the long term (hotels and other rentals)."
- Wolfe is jumping ahead of the typical quiet period as a firm that didn't take part of underwriting the Airbnb IPO. That tactic worked pretty well yesterday for D.A. Davidson after it posted a bull rating on DoorDash days ahead of that company's moonshot IPO.
- Last week, Atlantic Equities came in early as an Airbnb bull.
- Airbnb kicks off trading today after pricing IPO at $68, above range