MTBC provides FY20 guidance with revenue, EBITDA Y/Y growth

Dec. 10, 2020 9:49 AM ETCareCloud, Inc. (MTBC)MTBCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • In its update to 2020 financial results guidance, MTBC (MTBC -1.0%) stated "We continue to expect record revenue and adjusted EBITDA results in Q4, exceeding our record-setting Q3 for these metrics. However, we are moderating our full-year outlook slightly," CEO Stephen Snyder commented.
  • "..we believe that we remain on track to exit 2020 with annualized revenue of ~$130M and annualized adjusted EBITDA of ~$24M," CFO Bill Korn commented.
  • For FY20, revenues are seen in the range of $104 to $106M, indicating Y/Y growth of ~61% to 64%; adj. EBITDA to be $10 to $12M indicating growth of 23% to 48%.
  • The long-term outlook remains unchanged.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.