MTBC provides FY20 guidance with revenue, EBITDA Y/Y growth
Dec. 10, 2020 9:49 AM ET CareCloud, Inc. (MTBC) By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its update to 2020 financial results guidance, MTBC (MTBC -1.0%) stated "We continue to expect record revenue and adjusted EBITDA results in Q4, exceeding our record-setting Q3 for these metrics. However, we are moderating our full-year outlook slightly," CEO Stephen Snyder commented.
- "..we believe that we remain on track to exit 2020 with annualized revenue of ~$130M and annualized adjusted EBITDA of ~$24M," CFO Bill Korn commented.
- For FY20, revenues are seen in the range of $104 to $106M, indicating Y/Y growth of ~61% to 64%; adj. EBITDA to be $10 to $12M indicating growth of 23% to 48%.
- The long-term outlook remains unchanged.