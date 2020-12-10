ZW Data Action Technologies prices $7M registered direct offering

  • ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET -29.8%) entered into a securities purchase agreement with three institutional investors for a registered direct placement of ~$7M of shares at $1.62/share.
  • The company will issue a total of 4.32M shares to the institutional investors with warrants to purchase up to 1.73M shares of common stock at an exercise price of $2.03/share.
  • Warrants will have a term of three years and not be exercisable for the first six months from issuance date.
  • Expected proceeds of ~$6.3M to be used for general working capital purposes; on warrants exercising additional proceeds are seen at ~$3.5M.
  • Completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about Dec. 14, 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.