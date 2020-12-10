ZW Data Action Technologies prices $7M registered direct offering
Dec. 10, 2020
- ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET -29.8%) entered into a securities purchase agreement with three institutional investors for a registered direct placement of ~$7M of shares at $1.62/share.
- The company will issue a total of 4.32M shares to the institutional investors with warrants to purchase up to 1.73M shares of common stock at an exercise price of $2.03/share.
- Warrants will have a term of three years and not be exercisable for the first six months from issuance date.
- Expected proceeds of ~$6.3M to be used for general working capital purposes; on warrants exercising additional proceeds are seen at ~$3.5M.
- Completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about Dec. 14, 2020.