Iron ore soars on China demand but speculative buying stokes caution

Dec. 10, 2020 10:36 AM ETBHP Group (BHP), FSUMF, RIOBHP, FSUMF, RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Benchmark iron ore futures in China soared more than 7% to 976 yuan ($149.10) per metric ton before closing +6.8% at 971 yuan, sparked by expectations that a recovering economy will lead to strong demand.
  • Futures have surged ~70% this year as China's stimulus-led rebound fuels steel production and consumption - risking a shortage - but some market watchers are starting to caution that prices are rising beyond what may be justified by fundamentals.
  • "The market is in disequilibrium right now - investors are trading industrial metals like iron ore as a speculative play on how China’s economy is going to perform," says Navigate Commodities co-founder Atilla Widnell. "There is no way iron ore can be at $150 based on demand and supply fundamentals."
  • China's Dalian Commodity Exchange says it will adjust speculative margin requirements for May iron ore futures and further limit non-futures members' single-day open positions starting next week.
  • Australia's Port Hedland, the world's biggest iron ore export hub, has issued a cyclone warning and is clearing large vessels from the ports; Port Hedland is used by BHP (BHP +3.1%), Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF +3.6%) and Hancock Prospecting.
  • There are also concerns that recommendations stemming from an inquiry into Rio Tinto's (RIO +2%) destruction of an Aboriginal heritage site could impact Western Australian iron ore output.
  • BHP and RIO have been stellar performers in recent months, with BHP shares surging near their highest since 2011 and RIO near their best levels since 2008.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.