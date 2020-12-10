Iron ore soars on China demand but speculative buying stokes caution
Dec. 10, 2020 10:36 AM ETBHP Group (BHP), FSUMF, RIOBHP, FSUMF, RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Benchmark iron ore futures in China soared more than 7% to 976 yuan ($149.10) per metric ton before closing +6.8% at 971 yuan, sparked by expectations that a recovering economy will lead to strong demand.
- Futures have surged ~70% this year as China's stimulus-led rebound fuels steel production and consumption - risking a shortage - but some market watchers are starting to caution that prices are rising beyond what may be justified by fundamentals.
- "The market is in disequilibrium right now - investors are trading industrial metals like iron ore as a speculative play on how China’s economy is going to perform," says Navigate Commodities co-founder Atilla Widnell. "There is no way iron ore can be at $150 based on demand and supply fundamentals."
- China's Dalian Commodity Exchange says it will adjust speculative margin requirements for May iron ore futures and further limit non-futures members' single-day open positions starting next week.
- Australia's Port Hedland, the world's biggest iron ore export hub, has issued a cyclone warning and is clearing large vessels from the ports; Port Hedland is used by BHP (BHP +3.1%), Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF +3.6%) and Hancock Prospecting.
- There are also concerns that recommendations stemming from an inquiry into Rio Tinto's (RIO +2%) destruction of an Aboriginal heritage site could impact Western Australian iron ore output.
- BHP and RIO have been stellar performers in recent months, with BHP shares surging near their highest since 2011 and RIO near their best levels since 2008.