Forwardly acquires warrants to purchase 500M shares of Tesoro
Dec. 10, 2020 10:48 AM ETForwardly Inc. (FORW)FORWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- George Sharp, President and CEO of Forwardly (OTCPK:FORW -9.7%) announces that the company has made a cash investment in Tesoro Enterprises.
- Tesoro is soon to be renamed HUMBL with the completion of merger between HUMBL and Tesoro Enterprises.
- According to Mr. Sharp, “HUMBL’s business model and leadership in blockchain based, global payment systems made this investment especially interesting to Forwardly. The investment has already proven to be mutually beneficial. As a result of the public’s enthusiasm in HUMBL’s endeavors, and the fortuitous timing of the execution of the purchase agreement, the warrants negotiated by Forwardly are already well in the money, and Forwardly owns an asset currently worth over one hundred million dollars. This will provide us the leverage to raise additional funds for all of our projects at optimally attractive terms.”