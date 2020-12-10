Dosing underway in Spero Therapeutics' study of SPR720 in lung infection
Dec. 10, 2020 11:11 AM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)SPROBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Spero Therapeutics (SPRO -2.0%) has initiated dosing in dose-ranging Phase 2a trial of SPR720, and oral antimicrobial agent, for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease (NTM-PD).
- The 90-subject study will evaluate the plasma pharmacokinetics, safety, tolerability, and microbiological response of SPR720 compared with placebo and standard of care ((SoC)) over 28 days of treatment, with the inclusion of the SOC arm to assess and ensure assay sensitivity for the trial design. Top-line data is expected in 1H of 2022.
- SPR720 was acquired from Vertex Pharmaceuticals