Truist joins positive peers on Disney, starting company at Buy ahead of investor presentation
Dec. 10, 2020 11:14 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ahead of a key Investor Day presentation coming after the close today, Truist Securities is starting a Buy rating on Walt Disney (DIS +0.1%).
- That follows a number of positive reports yesterday, from the likes of Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, KeyBanc and Loop Capital.
- Disney is well positioned for a transition to direct-to-consumer, the firm says, as a core large-cap holding in the media/entertainment universe.
- And while Disney Plus offers a differentiated family-friendly streaming service, the company has a differentiated live offering via ESPN and ABC News, it says. (News and live sports have been considered the bulwarks for legacy TV, an advantage that can't be captured by time-shifted streaming.)
- Disney Plus supports bundling with general entertainment and sports, and the company has "optionality" with its Premier Access solution as film windowing evolves.
- It also thinks Disney Plus subscribers are tracking well this quarter - we'll have an updated number tonight - and it expects a "full recovery" in the all-important Parks, Experiences and Products businesses, due to pent-up demand.
- The firm has a $175 price target, implying 13% upside.
- Street analysts are Bullish overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.