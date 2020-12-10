Organto provides record FY21 revenue guidance of $35 to $37M

Dec. 10, 2020 11:16 AM ETOrganto Foods Inc. (OGOFF)OGOFFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • For FY21, Organto Foods (OTCPK:OGOFF) provided record revenue guidance of C$35 to $37M (+200% Y/Y) with a revenue exit run rate of C$50M (vs. projected exit rate in the range of C$23 to 25M for FY20), and announced a C$2M convertible note financing to fund rapid growth.
  • "In addition, our acquisition pipeline is developing and we have started to convert these opportunities, and we are making solid progress on our plans to further develop our I AM Organic branded retail product catalog in early 2021," Co-CEO and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. Rients van der Wal commented.
  • For FQ4, revenue guidance of C$4.4 to $4.6M (+185% Y/Y); annualized revenue exit rate of C$23 to $25M, achieving cash flow breakeven at this level.
