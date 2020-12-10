SoftBank reportedly sells Boston Dynamics to Hyundai for $921M
Dec. 10, 2020
- The Korean Economic Daily reports that SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) has sold its Boston Dynamics robotics unit to Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF,OTCPK:HYMTF) for around $921M.
- Last month, Bloomberg said the companies were nearing a deal for Boston Dynamics, which started its life at MIT before being acquired by Google and then SoftBank.
- Hyundai has historically focused on industrial robots for factories, and Boston Dynamics is best known for the viral dog-like robot Spot.
- The acquisition is the first for Hyundai since chairman Chung Euisun returned to the role in November.
- SoftBank has been on an asset sale spree since reporting a record annual operating loss earlier this year due to write-offs for its Uber and WeWork investments. The company previously sold chip unit Arm to Nvidia for $40B.
