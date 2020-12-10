OneMain Holdings jumps 5.2% on Barclays upgrade; SYF, SC also raised
Dec. 10, 2020 11:44 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) climbs 5.2% after Barclays analyst Mark DeVries upgrades the stock to Overweight from Equal Weight and lifts its price target to $63 from $42.
- DeVries also upgrades Synchrony Financial (SYF +0.3%) to Overweight from Equal Weight and boosted his price target on the stock to $47 from $33.
- Raises Santander Consumer USA (SC +0.6%) to Equal Weight from Underweight and raises price target to $23 from $18.
- OMF and SYF outperform the S&P 500 and SC over the past six months:
- On the flip side, DeVries cuts Ares Capital (ARCC -2.5%) to Equal Weight from Overweight (Note: JPMorgan analyst Melissa Wedel also cut ARCC today to Neutral.)
- Downgrades mortgage REITs Two Harbors Investment (TWO -2.5%) to Equal Weight from Overweight and Chimera Investment (CIM -2.6%) to Underweight from Equal Weight.
- ARCC's six-month total return vs. S&P 500, TWO and CIM:
- For consumer finance companies with market cap over $2B, OMF, SYF and SC all rank within the top 10 by Quant rating.