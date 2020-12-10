BP to expand renewable energy supply to Amazon in Europe
Dec. 10, 2020 11:58 AM ET
- BP (BP +2.6%) says it has expanded its renewable energy supply deal with Amazon.com to power the U.S. company's operations and Amazon Web Services in Europe.
- The oil giant will more than triple the renewable power it uses to supply to Amazon in Europe with an additional 404 MW of wind power - 275 MW sourced from a new wind project in Sweden and 129 MW from two new wind projects in Scotland - in addition to the companies 2019 agreement for BP to supply AWS in Europe with 170 MW of renewable power.
- BP says the deal is a key part of its strategy to transform into an integrated energy company.
