Nestle to invest $550M for Georgia pet food factory expansion

Dec. 10, 2020 12:06 PM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGF)NSRGFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF +1.4%) Purina will invest $550M to expand a recently completed factory in northeast Georgia, with plans to expand its workforce to a total of 370, taking the company's total investment in the Hartwell complex to $870M.
  • Construction is targeted for completion by the end of 2021.
  • Hartwell plant, which opened in November 2019, makes Fancy Feast and other wet pet food.
  • From 2011 to 2019, Purina unit saw sales increasing by 30% touching $9.4B and also new factories were announced in Ohio and North Carolina in 2020.
  • Nestle will qualify for a state income tax credit that allows the company to deduct $1,750/job from its Georgia income taxes for five years, worth up to $1.1M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.