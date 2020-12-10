Nestle to invest $550M for Georgia pet food factory expansion
Dec. 10, 2020 12:06 PM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGF)NSRGFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF +1.4%) Purina will invest $550M to expand a recently completed factory in northeast Georgia, with plans to expand its workforce to a total of 370, taking the company's total investment in the Hartwell complex to $870M.
- Construction is targeted for completion by the end of 2021.
- Hartwell plant, which opened in November 2019, makes Fancy Feast and other wet pet food.
- From 2011 to 2019, Purina unit saw sales increasing by 30% touching $9.4B and also new factories were announced in Ohio and North Carolina in 2020.
- Nestle will qualify for a state income tax credit that allows the company to deduct $1,750/job from its Georgia income taxes for five years, worth up to $1.1M.