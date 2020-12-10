Tech reversal pushes Nasdaq into the green; energy stocks help S&P 500 cut losses
Dec. 10, 2020 By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.2% is higher following a quick turnaround in megacap stocks.
- Tesla +1.5% bounced off correction territory shortly after the start of trading. Apple and Amazon are also higher among the megacaps, but Facebook still lags.
- The S&P (SP500) -0.2% is off its lows, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) +3% countering the weakness in nine other sectors. Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) are bringing up the rear.
- Interest rates are sliding, with the 10-year Treasury yield edging down to 0.93%.
- General Motors -4% is the weakest in the S&P.
- Energy stocks lead the S&P gainers list, with Apache and Occidental on top.
- WTI futures +4% are higher and Brent crude +4% is topping $50/barrel since the first time since March.