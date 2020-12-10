Curtis Howse named CEO of Synchrony's Payment Solutions platform
Dec. 10, 2020 12:11 PM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)SYFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Synchrony (SYF +0.9%) names Curtis Howse as executive VP and CEO of Payment Solutions.
- He was executive VP and head of Synchrony Direct to Consumer.
- Neeraj Mehta, current EVP and CEO of Payment Solutions, will leave Synchrony in 2021 to pursue other opportunities.
- "Curtis is a strong commercial leader who brings extensive expertise to this new role, from his long history of delivering growth through key relationships with our partners to driving digital innovation and seamless customer experience in our online banking platform. He is the right leader to help Synchrony continue to diversify our business through continued growth in our Payment Solutions platform." said Margaret Keane, CEO.
- Press Release