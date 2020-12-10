RingCentral taps Bishop as chief digital officer
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) has named Matthew Bishop its chief digital officer.
- He'll be responsible for the company's overall digital strategy with a "focus on using data and insights to enrich and enhance customer and partner engagements."
- Bishop joined RingCentral from Core Scientific, where he served as chief administrative officer after spending 18 years at Microsoft. At Microsoft, he was responsible for rapidly identifying opportunities to grow new business and increase usage and adoption globally.
- Former RingCentral Chief Operating Officer Dave Sipes has moved on to be the new chief executive officer at 8x8.