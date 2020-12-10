Cheniere Energy Partners to sell up to 30 LNG cargoes

  • Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP +3.4%) discloses a deal to sell as many as 30 cargoes of liquefied natural gas in 2021 to a unit of Cheniere Energy (LNG +1%).
  • Sabine Pass Liquefaction will deliver the cargoes to Cheniere Marketing International as part of the deal, CQP says in an SEC filing.
  • The cargoes would be priced at a rate equal to 115% of Henry Hub natural gas futures plus a premium of $0.728/MMBtu.
  • CQP will further capitalize on the LNG market's recovery, likely by extending contract coverage and raising production, Sarfaraz A. Khan writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
