Cheniere Energy Partners to sell up to 30 LNG cargoes
Dec. 10, 2020 12:58 PM ETCheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP), LNGCQP, LNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP +3.4%) discloses a deal to sell as many as 30 cargoes of liquefied natural gas in 2021 to a unit of Cheniere Energy (LNG +1%).
- Sabine Pass Liquefaction will deliver the cargoes to Cheniere Marketing International as part of the deal, CQP says in an SEC filing.
- The cargoes would be priced at a rate equal to 115% of Henry Hub natural gas futures plus a premium of $0.728/MMBtu.
- CQP will further capitalize on the LNG market's recovery, likely by extending contract coverage and raising production, Sarfaraz A. Khan writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.