Alaska Communications in amended merger agreement increases consideration to $3.20/share
Dec. 10, 2020 1:21 PM ETAlaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK)ALSKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Alaska Communications (ALSK -4.7%) together with Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor, have agreed to an amendment and restatement of their previously announced definitive agreement and plan of merger to increase the per-share consideration to $3.20 per share in cash from $3.00 per share in cash.
- The transaction is now valued at ~$320M, including debt.
- This represents a premium of ~68% over Alaska Communications’ closing per share price of $1.91 on November 2, 2020, and a premium of ~61% over the 30-day volume-weighted average price as of November 2, 2020.