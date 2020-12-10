Alaska Communications in amended merger agreement increases consideration to $3.20/share

  • Alaska Communications (ALSK -4.7%) together with Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor, have agreed to an amendment and restatement of their previously announced definitive agreement and plan of merger to increase the per-share consideration to $3.20 per share in cash from $3.00 per share in cash.
  • The transaction is now valued at ~$320M, including debt.
  • This represents a premium of ~68% over Alaska Communications’ closing per share price of $1.91 on November 2, 2020, and a premium of ~61% over the 30-day volume-weighted average price as of November 2, 2020.
