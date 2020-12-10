Aegon provides financial targets at Capital Markets Day
- In its Capital Markets Day, Aegon (AEG -2.4%) provided ambitious financial targets (2021-2023).
- It plans to: reduce gross financial leverage to EUR 5.0 to 5.5B; Implement expense savings program of EUR 400M; Achieve cumulative free cash flows of EUR 1.4 to 1.6B;
- Grow dividend per share to around EUR 0.25 per share over 2023.
- The company plans to grow third-party businesses and increase conversion of assets under administration to assets under management and move to one global operating platform.
- Currently, strategic assets occupy 53% of earnings while financial assets represent 43% and growth markets have a marginal 4% share.