Aegon provides financial targets at Capital Markets Day

Dec. 10, 2020 1:25 PM ETAegon N.V. (AEG)AEGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • In its Capital Markets Day, Aegon (AEG -2.4%) provided ambitious financial targets (2021-2023).
  • It plans to: reduce gross financial leverage to EUR 5.0 to 5.5B; Implement expense savings program of EUR 400M; Achieve cumulative free cash flows of EUR 1.4 to 1.6B;
  • Grow dividend per share to around EUR 0.25 per share over 2023.
  • The company plans to grow third-party businesses and increase conversion of assets under administration to assets under management and move to one global operating platform.
  • Currently, strategic assets occupy 53% of earnings while financial assets represent 43% and growth markets have a marginal 4% share.
