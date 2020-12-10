Nestle to expand pet food factory in Georgia

Dec. 10, 2020 2:29 PM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY)NSRGYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) plans to invest $550M to expand a recently completed factory in northeast Georgia.
  • The Hartwell plant, which opened in November of last year, makes Fancy Feast and other wet pet food.
  • Nestle spokeswoman Tiffany Gildehaus said the expansion will allow the company to make Friskies brand cat food there and also increase the size of its warehouse.
  • The company has already broken ground and Gildehaus said construction is targeted for completion by the end of 2021.
  • Sweetening the deal, Nestle will qualify for a state income tax credit that allows the company to deduct $1,750 per job from its Georgia income taxes for five years, worth up to $1.1M. For Nestle to qualify for tax credits, workers must make at least $28,000 a year.
  • Nestle's growth marks are slightly behind those of peers.
