Robust YTD revenue growth in semiconductor industry despite headwinds

  • Semiconductor industry continues to shine despite COVID-19 pandemic, and U.S. China tech cold war.
  • Semiconductor industry has so far remained largely insulated from ongoing global macroeconomic headwinds, with most of the companies reporting a YTD increase in revenue.
  • TSM (NYSE:TSM) largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world reported highest YTD growth of 23.7%, despite halted orders for Huawei’s HiSilicon unit in May following the new U.S. rule.
  • The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported October global semiconductor sales of $39BB, rose 6% Y/Y and +3.1% M/M.
  • Sales increased Y/Y: Americas +14.2%, China +6.3% and Asia Pacific/All Other +5.3%.
  • Sales decreased Y/Y: Japan -1% and Europe -4.8%.
  • The Semiconductor index is far outpacing the market with VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) +61.7%, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) +57.5%, Direxion Daily Semiconductor 3x Bull Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXL) +85.3%, ProShares Ultra Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:USD) +78.0%, SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) +60.2% vs. the S&P 500 +19.1% in a year.
  • Outlook: World semiconductor market to grow by 5.1% to $433B in FY2020 vs. prior outlook of +3.3%. For FY2021, the global semiconductor market is projected to grow by 8.4% vs. prior outlook of 6.2%
