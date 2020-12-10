United goes a step further in reducing carbon footprint
- United Airlines (UAL +3.1%) plans to make a multimillion dollar investment in a carbon-capture joint venture of an Occidental Petroleum subsidiary and private equity firm Rusheen Capital Management.
- United's investment will go toward a company developing a carbon capture plant in the Permian Basin in Texas as the carrier moves a step further than just buying carbon offsets. The new plant will be designed to capture carbon dioxide from the air and store it underground.
- "It may feel good in the short term but the math just doesn't come close to adding up... The only way we can truly make a dent in the levels of atmospheric carbon is through direct air capture and sequestration," says United CEO Scott Kirby.
