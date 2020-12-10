Genesis Energy upsizes and prices senior note offering
Dec. 10, 2020 3:46 PM ETGenesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)GEL
- Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) prices a public offering of $750M in aggregate principal amount of 8.0% senior unsecured notes due 2027.
- The offering was upsized from the previously announced $550M in aggregate principal amount of the notes. The price to investors will be 100% of the principal amount of the notes.
- Offering expected to settle and close on December 17, 2020.
- Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the purchase price and accrued and unpaid interest for all of our 6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2023.
