Genesis Energy upsizes and prices senior note offering

  • Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) prices a public offering of $750M in aggregate principal amount of 8.0% senior unsecured notes due 2027.
  • The offering was upsized from the previously announced $550M in aggregate principal amount of the notes. The price to investors will be 100% of the principal amount of the notes.
  • Offering expected to settle and close on December 17, 2020.
  • Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the purchase price and accrued and unpaid interest for all of our 6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2023.
  • Press Release
