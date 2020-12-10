Ramaco Resources boss Bauersachs to step down at year-end
Dec. 10, 2020
- Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) says Michael Bauersachs will step down at the end of this year from his roles as President, CEO and board member, and current Executive Chairman Randall Atkins will assume the additional title of CEO.
- Bauersachs will assume a position in privately-owned Ramaco Royalties, which will be re-capitalized to acquire metallurgical coal reserves, infrastructure and other energy-related assets.
- Bauersachs is a co-founder of Ramaco Resources and has served as President and CEO since 2015.
- Atkins also is a co-founder, and has been the company's CFO since 2018.