Blue Apron gains after tipping improved Q4 results; CFO to step down
Dec. 10, 2020 4:35 PM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)APRNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) announces that Chief Financial Officer Timothy Bensley has stepped down from the company to pursue another opportunity.
- Bensley will continue to serve as an advisor to Blue Apron through the middle of the 2021 first quarter to assist with transitioning his role.
- The company has engaged Spencer Stuart to identify a new Chief Financial Officer.
- Guidance update: Blue Apron also announced that it expects results for Q4 to be better than the company’s previously provided outlook for the period.
- APRN +2.66% after hours to $7.26.
- Source: Press Release
