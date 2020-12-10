Disney Plus hits 86.8M subscribers - Investor Day event
Dec. 10, 2020 4:41 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor47 Comments
- At its streaming-focused Investor Day event (just begun), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and CEO Bob Chapek have kicked things off with one juicy detail: Disney Plus hit 86.8M subscribers as of Dec. 2.
- That sum may quell some worries that the roll-off of free Verizon subscribers from the November 2019 launch would prove a headwind to the service.
- The number is up a healthy 18% from the 73.7M subs reported with the company's earnings just four weeks ago.
- Disney shares are already up 2.3% after hours, with much more to come (the company has laid out 2.5 hours devoted just to talking about new content coming).
- Developing story ...