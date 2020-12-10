Burnham Benefits Insurance Services partners with BRP Group
- Burnham Benefits Insurance Services enters into a partnership with Baldwyn Krystyn Sherman Partners, the middle-market indirect subsidiary of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) to become part of BRP Group’s middle-marketing operating group.
- With annual revenues of ~$52.6M, Burnham represents one of the largest partnerships in BRP Group’s history.
- "We work and think differently at Burnham, which is why we have been able to so successfully and rapidly grow our business. With BRP Group, Burnham will be uniquely equipped to solve the challenging problems that businesses and organizations face today, now with a national footprint for coverage and capabilities. Burnham and BRP Group have a remarkable similarity in development of culture and importance of values; both have a client-first, transparent approach that embraces innovation, collaboration, and creativity. We are elated by the opportunity to deepen our client and colleague commitment to excellence.” said Kristen Allison, President and CEO of Burnham.