Mnuchin says his successor should sell $700M YRC Worldwide loan

Dec. 10, 2020 5:04 PM ETYellow Corporation (YELL), APOYELL, APOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Speaking to a congressional oversight commission on federal coronavirus aid programs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would recommend that his successor consider selling a $700M emergency government loan made to trucking company YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) at a profit for taxpayers.
  • He said the loan to YRC, which hauls products for the Defense Department, "was a risky loan."
  • The loan was the largest of 11 loans made from a $17B coronavirus rescue fund that was initially intended to support large defense contractors such as General Electric and Boeing.
  • YRC Worldwide's stock more than doubled on July 1, 2020 when news of the $700M loan broke:
  • It was also a controversial one. Mnuchin said he wasn't directly aware of YRC creditor Apollo Global Management's (NYSE:APO) ties to Jared Kushner, White House adviser and President Trump's son-in-law. Those ties included a $184M loan to Kushner Companies from Apollo.
  • He said the loan was made to protect Defense Department operations and thousands of jobs that would be lost if the company failed.
  • Mnuchin hasn't publicly acknowledged that he'll be succeeded by President-elect Joe Biden's nominee, Janet Yellen.
