Homepoint join hands with Appian to accelerate IT through low-code automation
Dec. 10, 2020 5:24 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)APPNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- Homepoint selects the Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Low-Code Automation Platform. The shift to low-code represents a significant technology transformation for Homepoint, enabling rapid scalability and flexibility to accommodate the needs of partners and customers while maintaining a low-cost structure.
"The ability to evolve technology faster is becoming more important within the operations of every business; things are changing at a rapid pace. By integrating Appian's low-code technology, this gives Homepoint a huge advantage over our competition, because it allows us to more directly empower the business to rapidly change workflow and business processes without going through a costly and cumbersome software development process that often delivers only a portion of what the business needs." said Phil Shoemaker, President of Originations at Homepoint. "