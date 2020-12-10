HealthStream acquires myClinicalExchange
Dec. 10, 2020 5:30 PM ETHealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)HSTMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) acquires substantially all of the assets of myClinicalExchange, a Denver-based information technologies company.
- The myClinicalExchange application has been used by ~400 hospitals; 1,000 colleges and universities; and 50,000 medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, annually.
- “Right now, millions of healthcare professionals know HealthStream well and regularly utilize our platform. By adding myClinicalExchange, tens of thousands of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students will join our user network, which I believe will add value to them in their careers, while healthcare organizations will benefit from early access and development of the new, upcoming classes of healthcare professionals. It’s an exciting opportunity to introduce innovative synergies to the healthcare workforce.” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., CEO, HealthStream.
- Press Release