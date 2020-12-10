Disney Plus headed to Comcast's Xfinity; ABC new home of SEC football - Investor Day (updated)
Dec. 10, 2020 5:32 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DIS, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Updated 5:40 p.m.: Iger's up. Two-and-a-half hours of content reels showing off the new programming is a lot, he acknowledges, but "it's not like you at home have anywhere else to go."
- Updated 5:35 p.m.: Inklings of more adult content from its Fox acquisition moving into the Disney-branded property. Building off Hotstar success, the company is launching Star and Star Plus as its general entertainment brand outside the U.S.
- That will bring entertainment with "more mature ratings," it notes, but that will require opting in to more robust parental controls.
- In certain markets (Europe, Canada, Australia/New Zealand and Singapore), Star will be fully integrated into Disney Plus as a sixth brand tile (alongside Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic). And that will mean decidedly adult films like Kingsman, Die Hard and Alien will be available, along with grown-up TV series including Homeland and The Americans.
- That will spur a price increase in Europe next year, to €8.99/month, the company says.
- As for Star's approach in Latin America, general entertainment content will be in a separate app - Star Plus, which will also feature content from ESPN, due to the success of the live sports portfolio there.
- This results in a complicated approach to general entertainment - but one customized based on the company's varied regional experiences.
- Previously at 5:32 p.m.: Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Investor Day headed into a 10-minute break - before Chairman Bob Iger takes over at 5:35 p.m. for a full 2.5 hours to host a stream of detailed content announcements.
- That doesn't mean the first hour hasn't been full of news. Along with details that Disney Plus has already reached just short of 90M subscribers - the top end of its previous subscriber guidance for 2024 - the company said it was building 10 Marvel and 10 Star Wars series just for the service, along with 15 series and 15 features from the Disney/Pixar brands.
- It also has a deal with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for Disney Plus to appear on the Xfinity X1 platform - more notably, for that platform's 19M subscribers. There, it's lining up with sister service Hulu, which was already available on X1.
- Hulu has 92M ad-supported viewers - a total doubled from 2018.
- Starting in 2024, ABC is the new home for SEC marquee Saturday afternoon games, along with select prime-time games and the annual SEC championship. Some of those games will be on ESPN Plus beginning in 2021, ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro says.
- Sources tell Sports Business Journal that that 10-year SEC deal is costing ESPN in the low-$300M range per year.
- Stay tuned here for more notable updates from the content portion of the event.
- Currently after-hours: DIS +3%.