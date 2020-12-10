Broadcom announces senior leadership appointments

Dec. 10, 2020 5:36 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Broadcom AVGO announces the following senior leadership appointments, effective immediately, reporting to Hock Tan, President and CEO:
  • Tom Krause, currently CFO has been named President of the new Infrastructure Software Group, overseeing the company's six software divisions as well as software sales, customer support and software operations.
  • Charlie Kawwas, currently Senior VP and Chief Sales Officer has been named COO of Broadcom, now overseeing the company's global operations.
  • Kirsten Spears, currently VP, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer will now assume the role of CFO.
  • Press Release
