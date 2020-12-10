Sonoma Pharma +35% on Crown Laboratories partnership

Dec. 10, 2020 5:45 PM ETSonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA)SNOABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) +35.3% post-market after announcing a partnership with Crown Laboratories for a license and supply agreement for exclusive rights to sell and market products for the over-the-counter dermatological market in the U.S.
  • Under the deal terms, Crown will sell Sonoma's Microcyn technology dermal sprays and gels targeting itch and pain under the Sarna brand.
  • Sonoma will continue to sell its prescription strength products, while Crown will distribute an OTC version available without prescription.
  • Insider buying and growing sales make Sonoma a buy, Jonathan Faison writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.