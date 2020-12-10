Sonoma Pharma +35% on Crown Laboratories partnership
Dec. 10, 2020 5:45 PM ETSonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA)SNOABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) +35.3% post-market after announcing a partnership with Crown Laboratories for a license and supply agreement for exclusive rights to sell and market products for the over-the-counter dermatological market in the U.S.
- Under the deal terms, Crown will sell Sonoma's Microcyn technology dermal sprays and gels targeting itch and pain under the Sarna brand.
- Sonoma will continue to sell its prescription strength products, while Crown will distribute an OTC version available without prescription.
- Insider buying and growing sales make Sonoma a buy, Jonathan Faison writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.